Last One Mile Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Plans Share Consolidation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Last One Mile Co.,Ltd. ( (JP:9252) ) has shared an announcement.

Last One Mile Co., Ltd. reported significant growth in its financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending August 2025, with a 34.1% increase in sales revenue and a 41.9% rise in operating profit compared to the previous year. The company plans a consolidation of shares, which is expected to impact dividends and earnings forecasts, indicating a strategic move to enhance shareholder value.

More about Last One Mile Co.,Ltd.

Last One Mile Co., Ltd. operates in the logistics industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company focuses on providing last-mile delivery solutions, which are crucial for efficient supply chain management and customer satisfaction.

Average Trading Volume: 17,564

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen10.18B

For an in-depth examination of 9252 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue