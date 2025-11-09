Lassonde Industries Reports Strong Sales Growth Amid Challenges

Lassonde Industries Inc. (($TSE:LAS.A)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Lassonde Industries Inc. recently held its earnings call, revealing a positive sentiment driven by significant sales growth and market share gains. Despite facing challenges such as commodity shortages and cost volatility, the company showcased strong execution in pricing and strategic initiatives to mitigate adverse impacts, resulting in improved financial performance across various segments.

Strong Sales Growth

Sales for Lassonde Industries increased by 8.3% to $724 million, with operating profit surging nearly 23%. This growth was attributed to effective pricing strategies and a favorable sales mix within private label offerings, highlighting the company’s strong execution in these areas.

U.S. Beverage Market Position Maintained

In the U.S. beverage market, Lassonde successfully maintained its volume for U.S. brands despite low single-digit declines in the overall category. The completion of production asset installations in North Carolina further strengthened their market position.

Canadian Market Share Gains

Lassonde’s Canadian beverage activities outpaced the category, gaining market share through promotional support, new distribution gains, and a favorable shift in private label sales mix.

Double-Digit Growth in Food Service

The company reported double-digit sales increases in its food service activities, driven by volume gains with U.S. distributors and improved penetration in Canadian national accounts.

Increased Adjusted EBITDA

Lassonde’s adjusted EBITDA rose by 25% to $86 million, representing 11.9% of sales, up from 10.4% last year. This increase underscores the company’s improved financial performance.

Pineapple Concentrate Shortages

The availability of pineapple concentrate was constrained, leading to lost opportunities and challenges that may persist for several months.

High Commodity Costs

Increased costs for orange, apple, and pineapple concentrates, along with conversion costs in the U.S., negatively impacted margins.

Volatility in Commodity Pricing

The company anticipates continued volatility in the pricing of orange juice and concentrates, as well as apple and pineapple concentrates, which could impact input costs and profitability.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Lassonde Industries expects sales growth slightly above 10% for the full year, driven by strategic pricing adjustments and increased production capacity from new facilities. The company remains optimistic about its robust product portfolio and effective pricing strategies.

In conclusion, Lassonde Industries Inc.’s earnings call reflected a positive sentiment with significant sales growth and market share gains. Despite challenges such as commodity shortages and cost volatility, the company demonstrated strong execution in pricing and strategic initiatives, resulting in improved financial performance across various segments. The forward-looking guidance suggests continued growth, supported by strategic pricing and expanded production capacity.

