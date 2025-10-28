LaserBond Director Increases Shareholding, Signaling Confidence

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Laserbond Limited ( (AU:LBL) ) has provided an update.

LaserBond Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Ian Neal acquiring an additional 65,000 shares, bringing his total to 165,000 shares. This transaction, conducted at $0.538170 per share, reflects a strategic move that may signal confidence in the company’s future prospects and could impact stakeholder perceptions positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LBL) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Laserbond Limited

LaserBond Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on surface engineering and wear-resistant technologies. The company specializes in providing solutions that enhance the performance and longevity of machinery components, catering to sectors such as mining, energy, and transport.

Average Trading Volume: 74,494

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$60.81M

