Lasa Supergenerics Reinforces Compliance with SDD Certification

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. ( (IN:LASA) ) has issued an update.

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. has issued a compliance certificate for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, in line with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s regulations on insider trading. The certificate confirms that the company has a robust Structured Digital Database (SDD) system in place, ensuring secure access and accurate tracking of unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI). This compliance reinforces Lasa Supergenerics’ commitment to regulatory standards and enhances its credibility in the pharmaceutical industry, potentially benefiting stakeholders by ensuring transparency and data integrity.

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates. The company is known for its specialization in veterinary and human health products, catering to a diverse market with a strong emphasis on quality and compliance.

