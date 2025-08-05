Larvotto Resources to Boost Global Antimony Supply Amidst China Export Controls

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Larvotto Resources Limited ( (AU:LRV) ) has issued an update.

Larvotto Resources Limited announced its strategic advancement towards concurrent antimony and gold production at the Hillgrove Project in New South Wales. This development is particularly significant given the global reliance on China for antimony, which is used in solar panels, defense applications, and the high-tech sector. With China imposing export controls on antimony, Larvotto’s initiative to produce 7% of the global supply positions the company as a crucial player in the critical minerals market, potentially impacting global supply chains and offering strategic value to stakeholders.

More about Larvotto Resources Limited

Larvotto Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the production of antimony and gold. The company is advancing its Hillgrove Project in New South Wales, which aims to produce both antimony and gold concurrently. Larvotto Resources is positioning itself as a significant player in the critical minerals market, particularly as China, the dominant global supplier, has imposed export controls on antimony.

Average Trading Volume: 3,894,930

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$336.5M

Learn more about LRV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue