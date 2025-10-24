Larsen & Toubro Secures Major Orders in Minerals & Metals Sector

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Larsen & Toubro Limited ( (IN:LT) ) is now available.

Larsen & Toubro’s Minerals & Metals (M&M) business has secured significant orders in India, including a 180 KTPA Aluminium Smelter project for Hindalco in Odisha and a 1 MTPA Coke Oven Battery project for Tata Steel in Jamshedpur. These projects highlight L&T’s engineering excellence and strengthen its role in shaping India’s industrial infrastructure. The M&M business also received multiple orders for mining and material handling equipment, further establishing L&T’s position in the industry.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 30 billion Indian multinational company engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Services, operating across multiple geographies. It has maintained leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades through a strong customer-focused approach and a constant quest for top-class quality.

