Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. ( (AU:LRK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. announced the quotation of 528,928 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code LRK, effective from September 30, 2025. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially enhancing the company’s market presence and providing additional liquidity for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LRK) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. stock, see the AU:LRK Stock Forecast page.

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. operates in the distilling industry, focusing on the production and distribution of premium spirits. The company is known for its high-quality whisky and other distilled beverages, catering to a market that values craftsmanship and unique flavor profiles.

Average Trading Volume: 36,901

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$82.22M

