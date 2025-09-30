Lark Distilling Co. Issues Shares to Employees, Reinforcing Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. ( (AU:LRK) ) has provided an update.

Lark Distilling Co. announced the issuance of 528,928 ordinary fully paid shares to eligible employees without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act. This move demonstrates the company’s compliance with relevant legal provisions and its commitment to rewarding employees, potentially enhancing stakeholder confidence and reinforcing its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LRK) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. stock, see the AU:LRK Stock Forecast page.

More about Lark Distilling Co. Ltd.

Lark Distilling Co., founded by Bill and Lyn Lark in 1992, is renowned for crafting award-winning Tasmanian whisky and spirits. As Australia’s leading luxury single malt whisky brand, Lark offers a range of products, including the Single Malt Signature Collection and Forty Spotted Gins. The company is celebrated for its quality and innovation, with its products available globally and locally at its Hobart Cellar Door and other prominent venues.

Average Trading Volume: 36,901

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$82.22M

See more insights into LRK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue