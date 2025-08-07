Largo Inc. Reports Improved Q2 2025 Vanadium Production and Strategic Energy Storage Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Largo Resources ( (TSE:LGO) ).

Largo Inc. reported improved vanadium production in Q2 2025, with 2,256 tonnes produced, marking a significant increase from Q1 2025. The company is executing an operational turnaround plan, resulting in higher production volumes and recovery rates, while addressing liquidity constraints from earlier lower production. Additionally, Storion Energy, a joint venture of Largo, signed a strategic agreement with TerraFlow Energy to supply vanadium electrolyte and battery stacks for a 48 MWh flow battery project in Texas, advancing Largo’s investment in the U.S. energy storage sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:LGO) stock is a Buy with a C$5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Largo Resources stock, see the TSE:LGO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:LGO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:LGO is a Neutral.

Largo Resources faces significant financial challenges, reflected in its poor financial performance and negative valuation metrics. However, recent operational improvements and enhanced liquidity provide some optimism, partially offsetting the bearish technical indicators.

More about Largo Resources

Largo Inc. operates in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the production of vanadium pentoxide (V₂O₅) and ilmenite concentrate. The company is also involved in the energy storage sector through its subsidiary, Largo Clean Energy Corp., and its joint venture, Storion Energy LLC, which focuses on vanadium flow batteries.

Average Trading Volume: 38,532

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$117.4M

