Lantern Pharma’s Promising Phase II Lung Cancer Study: Key Insights for Investors

Lantern Pharma, Inc. ((LTRN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Lantern Pharma, Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled ‘Phase II Trial of LP-300 in Combination With Carboplatin and Pemetrexed in Never Smoker Patients With Relapsed Advanced Primary Adenocarcinoma of the Lung After Treatment With Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (The HARMONIC Study).’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of LP-300 when combined with carboplatin and pemetrexed in improving progression-free survival and overall survival in never smoker patients with advanced lung adenocarcinoma.

The study tests the investigational drug LP-300 alongside standard chemotherapy drugs carboplatin and pemetrexed. LP-300 is administered intravenously every 21 days for 4 to 6 cycles, aiming to enhance the therapeutic effects of the standard treatment regimen.

This is a multicenter, open-label, phase II trial with a randomized, parallel assignment. The primary goal is treatment, and there is no masking involved, meaning all participants and researchers know which treatments are being administered.

The study began on July 6, 2022, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on October 20, 2025, indicating ongoing progress. The estimated completion date is yet to be determined, but the primary completion is crucial for analyzing initial results.

For investors, this update could signal potential growth for Lantern Pharma if the study results are favorable, potentially boosting stock performance and investor confidence. The competitive landscape in lung cancer treatment is intense, and successful outcomes could position Lantern Pharma favorably against competitors.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

