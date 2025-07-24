Langham Hospitality Investments Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Langham Hospitality Investments ( (HK:1270) ) has issued an announcement.

Langham Hospitality Investments has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 12, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year and consider the payment of an interim distribution. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1270) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.65 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Langham Hospitality Investments stock, see the HK:1270 Stock Forecast page.

Langham Hospitality Investments operates within the hospitality industry, focusing on managing and investing in hotel properties. The company is structured as a trust under Hong Kong laws, with LHIL Manager Limited serving as the trustee-manager.

Average Trading Volume: 670,530

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$2B

