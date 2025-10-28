Laneway Resources Ltd. Reports Quarterly Cash Flow

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Laneway Resources Ltd. ( (AU:SVG) ) has shared an announcement.

Laneway Resources Ltd. has released its quarterly cash flow report, detailing its financial activities and performance for the period ending 30 September 2025. The company reported a net cash outflow from operating activities amounting to $4,692,000, primarily due to production costs. However, it achieved a net cash inflow from financing activities of $5,156,000, driven by proceeds from equity securities and convertible debt securities, which helped offset the operational cash outflow.

More about Laneway Resources Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 8,695,839

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$49.26M

For a thorough assessment of SVG stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue