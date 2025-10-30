Landstar System Expands Board with New Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Landstar System ( (LSTR) ) has shared an update.

On October 30, 2025, Landstar System, Inc. announced the election of Barr Blanton and Melanie Housey Hart to its Board of Directors, effective October 31, 2025. The appointments expand the Board to ten members and are set to expire at the company’s 2026 annual meeting of stockholders. Both appointees meet the independence and financial literacy requirements under relevant securities regulations and have been appointed to several key committees, including the Audit and Compensation Committees. They will receive compensation in the form of restricted stock awards and annual fees, with pro-rated payments for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (LSTR) stock is a Hold with a $130.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Landstar System stock, see the LSTR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LSTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LSTR is a Outperform.

Landstar System’s overall stock score reflects a strong financial position with robust profitability and a solid balance sheet. However, the significant revenue decline and high valuation are concerns. The earnings call provided mixed signals with positive developments in specific segments but overall challenges in revenue and costs. Technical indicators suggest neutral momentum, and the dividend yield offers some support.

To see Spark’s full report on LSTR stock, click here.

More about Landstar System

Average Trading Volume: 423,045

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.28B

Learn more about LSTR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue