Landsea Homes Expands Market Presence with Antares Buyout

Landsea Homes (LSEA) has released an update.

Landsea Homes Corporation has moved to strengthen its market presence by agreeing to purchase all of Antares Acquisition, LLC’s outstanding membership interests for $185 million, with terms allowing for post-closing financial adjustments. To facilitate this acquisition, the deal’s terms were recently modified to extend the closing deadline, add a $15 million deposit to the sellers, and ensure the company covers certain seller expenses, illustrating Landsea’s commitment to securing this strategic expansion.

