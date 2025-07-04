Landsea Green Life Service Announces Board Reshuffle

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Landsea Green Life Service Company Limited ( (HK:1965) ) has provided an announcement.

Landsea Green Life Service Company Limited announced significant changes in its board of directors, effective from July 4, 2025. Ms. Xue Yuan and Ms. Liu Yan have resigned from their respective positions to focus on other roles within the Landsea Group, while Mr. Liu Shouwei has been appointed as a non-executive director and vice chairman. These changes are expected to impact the company’s strategic direction and governance, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder relationships.

More about Landsea Green Life Service Company Limited

Landsea Green Life Service Company Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on providing property management services. The company is part of the broader Landsea Group and has a presence in Hong Kong’s stock market.

Average Trading Volume: 55,722

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$74.76M

For a thorough assessment of 1965 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue