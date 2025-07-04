Landsea Green Life Service Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Landsea Green Life Service Company Limited ( (HK:1965) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Landsea Green Life Service Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The announcement also details the roles and functions of each director within the company’s three board committees: the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee, and the Nomination Committee. This update provides stakeholders with clarity on the leadership structure and governance of the company, which may impact its strategic direction and operational oversight.

Average Trading Volume: 55,722

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$74.76M

