Lancaster Colony Rebrands to The Marzetti Company

On June 27, 2025, Lancaster Colony Corporation officially changed its name to The Marzetti Company. This change was made without requiring a shareholder vote and involved amending the company’s articles of incorporation and regulations. The company’s stock will begin trading under the new symbol ‘MZTI’ on the Nasdaq Global Select Market starting July 1, 2025. The name change does not affect the rights of security holders, and existing stock certificates remain valid.

