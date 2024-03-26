LAMF Global Reschedules Meeting for Nuvo Group Merger

An update from LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Class A (LGVC) is now available.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has announced the postponement of its extraordinary general meeting, originally scheduled for March 28, 2024, to April 1, 2024, to allow shareholders time to review a forthcoming prospectus supplement. The meeting, which will address a proposed business combination with Nuvo Group Ltd. and related entities, will still be accessible both in person and online. Shareholders have until March 28 to exercise their redemption rights ahead of the rescheduled meeting.

