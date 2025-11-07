Lamar Advertising Reports Steady Revenue Growth in Q3 2025

Lamar Advertising Co ( (LAMR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lamar Advertising Co presented to its investors.

Lamar Advertising Company, a prominent player in the outdoor advertising industry, operates a vast network of billboard and digital displays across North America, providing advertising solutions for both local and national brands.

In its latest earnings report, Lamar Advertising Company announced its third-quarter results for 2025, highlighting a steady increase in net revenues and adjusted EBITDA, despite a slight decrease in net income compared to the previous year.

For the third quarter of 2025, Lamar reported net revenues of $585.5 million, marking a 3.8% increase from the same period in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a rise of 3.5%, reaching $280.8 million. However, net income experienced a slight decline of 2.5%, amounting to $144.1 million. The company attributed part of its annual net income growth to a significant gain from the sale of its equity interest in Vistar Media.

Lamar’s nine-month results showed a net revenue increase of 2.6% to $1.67 billion, with net income rising by 20.4% to $438.3 million. The company maintained a strong liquidity position with substantial available credit and cash reserves, which supports its strategic financial maneuvers, including recent debt refinancing activities.

Looking ahead, Lamar Advertising remains optimistic about its performance, with management expressing confidence in achieving its revised guidance for the full year. The company continues to focus on leveraging its extensive advertising network and digital capabilities to drive growth in the coming quarters.

