Lakes Blue Energy Updates on Wombat-5 Well Testing

Lakes Blue Energy NL ( (AU:LKO) ) has provided an announcement.

Lakes Blue Energy NL has announced an update on the production testing operations at its Wombat-5 well in the Gippsland Basin, Victoria. The company has completed site preparations and contracted necessary equipment and services, with testing expected to begin shortly despite delays in equipment and staff availability. The testing aims to confirm the recoverable gas resource and provide data for a feasibility study, with the company confident in the commercial potential of the Wombat Field.

More about Lakes Blue Energy NL

Lakes Blue Energy NL operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of gas resources. The company is involved in projects that aim to harness gas flow from significant sand packages, with a focus on the Gippsland Basin in Victoria.

Average Trading Volume: 197,907

Current Market Cap: A$110.1M

