Lakes Blue Energy NL Achieves Key Milestones in Transformative Quarter

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Lakes Blue Energy NL ( (AU:LKO) ) is now available.

Lakes Blue Energy NL has experienced a transformative quarter, highlighted by its reinstatement on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and a successful capital raise of $5.8 million. Additionally, the company completed the Wombat-5 well at its wholly-owned Wombat Gas Field, which marks a significant milestone in its operational capabilities and could enhance its market positioning.

More about Lakes Blue Energy NL

Lakes Blue Energy NL is an Australian no-liability company operating in the energy sector, primarily focused on the exploration and development of gas fields. The company is involved in projects such as the Wombat Gas Field in the Gippsland Basin, Victoria.

Average Trading Volume: 194,929

Current Market Cap: A$83.82M

See more data about LKO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue