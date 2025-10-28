Lakeland Financial Reports Strong Q3 Earnings Growth

Lakeland Financial ( (LKFN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lakeland Financial presented to its investors.

Lakeland Financial Corporation, the parent company of Lake City Bank, operates in the financial services sector, providing commercial and retail banking services across Central and Northern Indiana. The company is known for its community banking model and technology-forward solutions.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Lakeland Financial Corporation announced a 13% increase in net income, reaching $26.4 million, compared to the same period in 2024. The company also reported a 14% growth in net interest income, driven by an improved net interest margin and consistent loan growth.

Key financial highlights include a return on average equity of 14.60% and a return on average assets of 1.53%. The company’s net interest margin improved to 3.50%, while average loans grew by 3% to $5.21 billion. Additionally, nonaccrual loans saw a significant decline of 68%, and the common equity tier 1 capital ratio improved to 15.06%.

Lakeland Financial’s strategic focus on expanding its commercial banking and wealth advisory services has contributed to its solid performance. The company opened its 9th office in the Indianapolis market, reflecting its commitment to growth and market expansion.

Looking ahead, Lakeland Financial Corporation remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by a strong capital position and ongoing expansion plans in Indiana. The company aims to continue enhancing its customer relationships and expanding its market share in the region.

