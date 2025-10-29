Lake Resources N.L. Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Lake Resources N.L. ( (AU:LKE) ) has provided an announcement.

Lake Resources N.L. has announced the cessation of 3,050,000 securities due to the expiry of options or other convertible securities without exercise or conversion as of October 27, 2025. This announcement may impact the company’s capital structure and could influence investor perceptions regarding the company’s financial strategies and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LKE) stock is a Buy with a A$0.13 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lake Resources N.L. stock, see the AU:LKE Stock Forecast page.

More about Lake Resources N.L.

Average Trading Volume: 10,139,650

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$75.75M

For detailed information about LKE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue