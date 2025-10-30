Lake Resources Advances with New Gen 5 Lilac IX Technology

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Lake Resources N.L. ( (AU:LKE) ) is now available.

Lake Resources N.L. announced that its partner, Lilac Solutions, has released its fifth-generation ion exchange technology, Gen 5 Lilac IX, which is expected to significantly lower capital and operating costs for lithium production at the Kachi Project. The new technology simplifies project flowsheets and enhances media productivity, cycle life, and eluate quality, positioning the project in the first quartile of the global cost curve. This development is anticipated to reduce energy demand and reagent use, thereby positively impacting the project’s costs and providing a competitive edge in the volatile lithium market.

More about Lake Resources N.L.

Lake Resources N.L. is a responsible lithium developer utilizing state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology to produce sustainable, high-purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company focuses on meeting the rising demands for high-purity battery materials and sustainable, responsibly-sourced materials with low carbon footprints and significant ESG benefits.

Average Trading Volume: 10,099,068

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$73.52M

