Laird Superfood Shareholders Back Board and Auditor Choices

Laird Superfood (LSF) just unveiled an announcement.

At the Company’s Annual Meeting held on June 27, 2024, with over 68% of shares voting, shareholders approved key proposals including the election of seven directors to the Board for one-year terms and the ratification of Moss Adams LLP as the independent auditor for the upcoming fiscal year. Additionally, an amendment to the Incentive Plan was passed, reflecting shareholder confidence in the current management and strategic direction of the Company.

See more data about LSF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.