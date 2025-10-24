Lai Sun Garment Reports Reduced Losses and Strategic Asset Disposals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lai Sun Garment (International) ( (HK:0191) ) has issued an announcement.

Lai Sun Garment (International) reported a decrease in net loss for the year ended 31 July 2025, attributed to reduced impairment and depreciation costs, as well as lower finance costs. Despite a challenging operating environment, the company’s investment properties maintained high occupancy rates, generating significant rental income. However, property sales saw a decline, and the company is in advanced negotiations for asset disposals to improve liquidity.

Lai Sun Garment (International)

Average Trading Volume: 153,773

Current Market Cap: HK$530M

