Lahav Announces Significant Change in Securities Registry

The latest update is out from Lahav ( (IL:LAHAV) ).

Lahav has announced a change in its securities registry, involving the full exercise of options. This change was executed through the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange clearinghouse, affecting ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 NIS. As a result, the holder balance of securities has increased, indicating a growth due to the exercise of options. The specific securities impacted by this change include ordinary shares and options numbered 6/23, with the total quantity of securities involved amounting to 307,692. This development signifies an adjustment in the company’s operational structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

YTD Price Performance: 8.38%

Average Trading Volume: 142,374

Current Market Cap: ILS1.47B

