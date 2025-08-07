Laguna Resorts & Hotels Approves Q2 2025 Financial Statements

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Banyan Tree Holdings ( (SG:B58) ) has shared an update.

Laguna Resorts & Hotels Public Company Limited has announced the approval of its financial statements for the second quarter of 2025. This approval, made by the Board of Directors, signifies a key step in maintaining transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting the company’s financial health and stakeholder confidence positively.

More about Banyan Tree Holdings

Laguna Resorts & Hotels Public Company Limited operates in the hospitality industry, focusing on the development and management of resorts and hotels. The company is based in Bangkok, Thailand, and is known for its luxury accommodations and services catering to both domestic and international travelers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,373,832

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$593.7M

