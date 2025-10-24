Lagercrantz Group AB Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lagercrantz Group AB Class B ( ($SE:LAGR.B) ) has shared an announcement.

Lagercrantz Group AB reported a strong financial performance for the period from April to September 2025, with a 13% increase in net revenue and a 14% rise in operating profit. The company completed five acquisitions during this period, contributing to its growth and aligning with its strategy of long-term value creation through acquisitions. The company remains optimistic about future growth despite geopolitical uncertainties, leveraging its strong financial position to pursue further acquisitions and strengthen its market presence.

Lagercrantz Group AB is a technology group that focuses on acquiring and developing profitable technology companies with strong market positions in niche sectors. The company operates in various industries, including electrification, infrastructure, and security & safety solutions, providing stability and growth opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 193,271

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK43.45B

