LaFleur Minerals Secures Financing for Beacon Gold Mill Restart and Announces New Offerings

LaFleur Minerals ( (TSE:LFLR) ) has shared an update.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. has engaged FMI Securities Inc. and FM Global Markets Inc. as advisors for a proposed secured debt financing of up to CAD $5,000,000 to restart gold production at the Beacon Gold Mill in Quebec. Additionally, the company announced a non-brokered private placement offering, including LIFE and charity flow-through units, to raise funds for exploration and operational purposes, thereby strengthening its financial position and advancing its projects.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:LFLR) stock is a Buy with a C$0.83 price target.

More about LaFleur Minerals

LaFleur Minerals Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold production and exploration. The company is involved in the development of the Beacon Gold Mill in Val d’Or, Quebec, and the Swanson Gold Project, aiming to enhance its gold production capabilities and exploration initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 219,736

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$33.66M

