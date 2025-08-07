LaFleur Minerals Reports Promising Drilling Results at Swanson Gold Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

LaFleur Minerals ( (TSE:LFLR) ) has shared an announcement.

LaFleur Minerals has completed seven diamond drill holes totaling 1,764 meters at its Swanson Gold Project, with three holes already sent for assay analysis. The drilling, focused on the northern part of the project, has revealed geological features similar to those hosting known mineralization, indicating potential for gold discovery. Notably, a 17.9-meter sulphide-rich zone was identified, which could suggest significant gold mineralization. The company is optimistic about these findings and plans to continue its drilling program, with further updates to be provided as results become available.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:LFLR) stock is a Buy with a C$0.83 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on LaFleur Minerals stock, see the TSE:LFLR Stock Forecast page.

More about LaFleur Minerals

LaFleur Minerals Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in gold exploration, particularly within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt near Val-d’Or, Québec, which is a globally recognized gold district.

Average Trading Volume: 223,947

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$38.74M

