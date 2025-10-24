Ladder Capital Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Ladder Capital ( (LADR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ladder Capital presented to its investors.

Ladder Capital Corp is a publicly listed commercial real estate finance company, known for its investment grade rating and focus on the middle market, providing tailored capital solutions across the commercial real estate landscape. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a regional office in Miami, Florida.

In its latest earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Ladder Capital Corp reported a GAAP income before taxes of $20.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.15. The company also achieved distributable earnings of $32.1 million, or $0.25 per share, highlighting strong earnings and a robust return on equity.

Key highlights from the report include Ladder Capital’s highest quarterly loan origination volume in over three years and the successful closing of a $500 million investment grade bond offering. These achievements reflect the company’s disciplined business model and conservative balance sheet, positioning it well for continued earnings growth and market opportunities.

Ladder Capital’s financial performance underscores its ability to execute across market cycles, with a strong pipeline and ample liquidity. The company’s management remains optimistic about future growth, supported by its access to the investment grade market and strategic initiatives.

Looking ahead, Ladder Capital Corp is well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities, with its management expressing confidence in driving continued earnings growth and maintaining a strong financial position.

