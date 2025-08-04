Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Ltd. Announces Positive Profit Alert for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Ltd. ( (HK:1262) ).

Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Ltd. has announced a positive profit alert, expecting to record a profit after tax of approximately RMB2.0 million for the first half of 2025, compared to a loss of RMB43.6 million in the same period of 2024. This improvement is attributed to reduced advertising and promotion expenses and lower allowances for expected credit losses.

More about Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Ltd.

Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Ltd. is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the snack food industry. The company is primarily focused on producing and distributing a variety of snack products.

Average Trading Volume: 105,093

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$425.9M

