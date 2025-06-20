La-Z-Boy Director James Hackett to Step Down

Confident Investing Starts Here:

La-Z-Boy Incorporated ( (LZB) ) has provided an announcement.

On June 18, 2025, James P. Hackett informed La-Z-Boy Incorporated that he will not be standing for re-election at the company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. His decision is not due to any disagreement with the company’s operations, policies, or practices, and the company expressed gratitude for his service and contributions.

The most recent analyst rating on (LZB) stock is a Hold with a $43.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on La-Z-Boy Incorporated stock, see the LZB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LZB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LZB is a Outperform.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated demonstrates a solid financial foundation and growth potential, driven by strong earnings performance and strategic initiatives. The stock is attractively valued with a respectable dividend yield. However, technical indicators suggest caution with potential short-term volatility. Overall, the company is well-positioned for future growth, though it must navigate industry challenges and improve cash flow expansion.

To see Spark’s full report on LZB stock, click here.

More about La-Z-Boy Incorporated

Average Trading Volume: 504,463

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.56B

