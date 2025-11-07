La Trobe Private Credit Fund Announces October NTA Estimate

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

La Trobe Private Credit Fund ( (AU:LF1) ) has provided an announcement.

La Trobe Private Credit Fund announced its estimated Net Tangible Asset Backing per unit as of October 31, 2025, which stands at $2.00. This update reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and provides stakeholders with a clear indicator of the fund’s current valuation, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about La Trobe Private Credit Fund

La Trobe Private Credit Fund operates in the financial sector, focusing on private credit investments. The company provides financial products and services aimed at delivering stable returns to its investors, with a market focus on asset-backed lending and credit opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 319,492

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

For a thorough assessment of LF1 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue