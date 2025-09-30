L1 Long Short Fund Reports September 2025 NTA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. ( (AU:LSF) ) has provided an announcement.

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. announced its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share as of September 26, 2025, with a pre-tax value of $3.6030 and a post-tax value of $3.3559. This update provides stakeholders with insight into the company’s financial health and asset management efficiency, potentially influencing investor confidence and market positioning.

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management. The company offers a long-short investment strategy, which involves taking long positions in undervalued stocks and short positions in overvalued stocks, aiming to generate returns irrespective of market conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 512,346

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

