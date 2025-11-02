L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. Reports October 2025 NTA Backing Per Share

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. ( (AU:LSF) ).

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. announced its net tangible assets (NTA) backing per share as of October 29, 2025. The NTA before tax was reported at $3.5766, while the NTA after tax stood at $3.3912. This financial update provides insights into the company’s asset valuation, which is crucial for investors and stakeholders in assessing the fund’s performance and potential returns.

More about L1 Long Short Fund Ltd.

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management through its long and short fund offerings. The company is based in Melbourne, Australia, and provides financial services aimed at maximizing returns on investments for its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 500,689

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Learn more about LSF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue