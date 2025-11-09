L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. Reports NTA Backing Per Share

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. ( (AU:LSF) ) is now available.

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. announced its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) backing per share as of November 5, 2025, with the NTA before tax at $3.5484 and after tax at $3.3770. This update provides stakeholders with insight into the company’s financial health and asset valuation, which is crucial for assessing its market positioning and potential investment attractiveness.

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management. The company offers a long-short investment strategy, which involves taking long positions in undervalued stocks while shorting overvalued ones, aiming to generate returns irrespective of market conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 488,929

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

