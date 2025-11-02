L1 Group Limited Appoints New Director Julian Russell

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Platinum Asset Management Ltd ( (AU:L1G) ) has issued an announcement.

L1 Group Limited has announced the appointment of Julian Russell as a director, effective from October 29, 2025. As part of this appointment, an Initial Director’s Interest Notice has been filed, indicating that Russell holds 6,600 ordinary shares in the company. This appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s leadership team, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:L1G) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Platinum Asset Management Ltd stock, see the AU:L1G Stock Forecast page.

More about Platinum Asset Management Ltd

YTD Price Performance: 68.15%

Average Trading Volume: 3,174,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.5B

Learn more about L1G stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue