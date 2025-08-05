Kyushu Railway Company Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Kyushu Railway Company ( (JP:9142) ).

Kyushu Railway Company reported a significant increase in its consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, with operating revenue rising by 12.8% and net income attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 43.6% compared to the same period in the previous year. The company’s strong performance is attributed to improved operational efficiency and strategic consolidation, including the addition of new companies to its scope of consolidation, which has positively impacted its financial position and market competitiveness.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9142) stock is a Buy with a Yen5300.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kyushu Railway Company stock, see the JP:9142 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kyushu Railway Company

Kyushu Railway Company operates in the transportation industry, primarily focusing on railway services. It is listed on the Tokyo and Fukuoka stock exchanges, and its operations include providing passenger and freight railway services, as well as related businesses in the Kyushu region of Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 483,804

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen581.5B

