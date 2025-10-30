Kyokuto Securities Reports Mixed Semi-Annual Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Kyokuto Securities Co ( (JP:8706) ) is now available.

Kyokuto Securities Co., Ltd. reported its semi-annual consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025. The company experienced a slight increase in operating revenue by 0.5% compared to the previous year, while its net operating revenue saw a minor decrease of 0.1%. Operating profit rose by 4.2%, and ordinary profit increased significantly by 14.1%. However, profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 6.6%. The equity-to-asset ratio slightly declined from 65.7% to 64.4%. Comprehensive income showed a substantial increase of 231.6%.

More about Kyokuto Securities Co

Kyokuto Securities Co., Ltd. is a financial services company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It operates within the securities industry, providing a range of financial products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 160,077

Current Market Cap: Yen49.51B

For an in-depth examination of 8706 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue