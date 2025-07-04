Kyocera Announces Status of Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kyocera ( (JP:6971) ) has issued an announcement.

Kyocera Corporation announced that it did not repurchase any of its own shares during the period from June 1 to June 30, 2025, despite having a resolution to buy back up to 136,240,000 shares by March 2026. This decision may impact the company’s stock market strategy and investor relations, as the planned repurchase was intended to enhance shareholder value.

More about Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation operates in the technology industry, focusing on the production of electronic components, devices, and equipment. The company is known for its innovations in ceramics and electronics, serving a diverse range of markets including telecommunications, automotive, and industrial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 4,276,891

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2401B

