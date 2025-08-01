Kyndryl Holdings Elects Directors and Approves Auditor

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Kyndryl Holdings Incorporation ( (KD) ).

At the Annual Meeting on July 31, 2025, Kyndryl Holdings Incorporation‘s stockholders elected directors, approved executive compensation, and ratified PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent auditor for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The election of directors saw overwhelming support, with each nominee receiving over 99% of the votes. Additionally, 97.4% of votes approved the executive compensation, and 99.4% ratified the appointment of the accounting firm, indicating strong shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and financial oversight.

The most recent analyst rating on (KD) stock is a Buy with a $33.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kyndryl Holdings Incorporation stock, see the KD Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KD is a Neutral.

Kyndryl Holdings faces significant financial challenges, reflected in its low financial performance score, with declining revenue and high leverage posing financial risks. Technical analysis shows mixed signals, indicating potential for both upward and downward movements. The high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation, especially in light of financial struggles. However, the recent earnings call provided a positive outlook, highlighting strong growth in key areas, which slightly balances the overall score. Strategic improvements are necessary to enhance financial stability and growth prospects.

More about Kyndryl Holdings Incorporation

Average Trading Volume: 1,788,884

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.74B

