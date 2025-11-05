Kymera Therapeutics Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. ( (KYMR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation to address critical health problems.

In its latest earnings report, Kymera Therapeutics announced the completion of enrollment and dosing in its KT-621 BroADen Phase 1b trial for atopic dermatitis patients, with data expected in December 2025. The company also initiated a Phase 2b trial for KT-621 in atopic dermatitis and is on track to start a Phase 2b trial in asthma in early 2026.

Key financial highlights include collaboration revenues of $2.8 million for Q3 2025, a decrease from $3.7 million in Q3 2024. Research and development expenses increased to $74.1 million from $60.4 million year-over-year, primarily due to investments in the STAT6 program. The company reported a net loss of $82.2 million for the quarter, compared to $62.5 million in the previous year. Kymera remains well-capitalized with $979 million in cash, providing a financial runway into the second half of 2028.

Strategically, Kymera is advancing its KT-579 IRF5 degrader program, with IND-enabling studies completed and Phase 1 trials expected in early 2026. The company is also progressing its partnered programs, including a collaboration with Sanofi on a selective IRAK4 degrader and ongoing preclinical activities with Gilead Sciences.

Looking ahead, Kymera Therapeutics is poised for several significant milestones, with upcoming data releases and trial initiations that could potentially transform treatment paradigms for various immunological diseases. The company’s robust pipeline and financial stability position it well for future growth and development in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue