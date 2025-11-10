Kyivstar Group Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Strategic Advances

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Kyivstar Group ( (KYIV) ) just unveiled an update.

On November 10, 2025, Kyivstar Group Ltd. announced its third-quarter financial results, reporting a 20.9% year-over-year increase in total revenue to UAH 12.3 billion and a 21.5% rise in EBITDA to UAH 7.1 billion. The company highlighted its strong digital growth, with digital services now contributing nearly 12% of its revenues, driven by the consolidation of Uklon. Kyivstar’s strategic initiatives included listing on the NASDAQ, conducting Ukraine’s first Starlink Direct to Cell network test, and developing a national large language model in partnership with Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The most recent analyst rating on (KYIV) stock is a Buy with a $17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kyivstar Group stock, see the KYIV Stock Forecast page.

More about Kyivstar Group

Kyivstar Group Ltd. is Ukraine’s leading digital operator, serving over 22.5 million mobile customers and more than 1.2 million home internet fixed line customers as of September 30, 2025. The company provides a wide range of services including mobile and fixed line technologies, 4G, big data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, digital TV, and ride-hailing. Kyivstar has been operating in Ukraine for over 27 years and plans to invest USD 1 billion in Ukraine from 2023 to 2027.

Average Trading Volume: 953,937

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

See more insights into KYIV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue