Kwung’s Holdings Limited has announced the unanimous passing of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of Directors, appointment of auditors, and share-related mandates. Shareholders also approved a name change from Kwung’s Holdings Limited to Kwung’s Aroma Holdings Limited, with 100% votes in favor for all resolutions.

