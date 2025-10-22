KWG Group Holdings Announces Adjournment of Winding-Up Petition Hearing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

KWG Group Holdings ( (HK:1813) ) has issued an announcement.

KWG Group Holdings Limited announced the adjournment of a winding-up petition hearing by the High Court to December 3, 2025. The company advises shareholders and investors to exercise caution and consult professional advisers regarding their positions, indicating ongoing financial uncertainties and potential impacts on its market operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1813) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on KWG Group Holdings stock, see the HK:1813 Stock Forecast page.

More about KWG Group Holdings

KWG Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating primarily in the real estate sector. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock code 1813 and has several debt stock codes. The company is focused on property development and investment, catering to a diverse market.

Average Trading Volume: 4,100,138

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$847.3M

For a thorough assessment of 1813 stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

