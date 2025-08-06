Kwan On Holdings Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kwan On Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1559) ) has shared an update.

Kwan On Holdings Limited has announced its 2025 annual general meeting, scheduled for September 18, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key resolutions include the adoption of the company’s financial statements, reappointment of auditors, and re-election of directors. Additionally, the company seeks approval for a general mandate to issue additional shares, which could impact its capital structure and market positioning.

More about Kwan On Holdings Ltd.

Kwan On Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in construction and engineering services. The company operates in the Hong Kong market, focusing on infrastructure projects and related services.

Average Trading Volume: 234,047

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$186.9M

