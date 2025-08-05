KUSURI NO AOKI Reports Strong July Sales and Expands Store Network

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

KUSURI NO AOKI HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. ( (JP:3549) ) has provided an update.

In July 2025, KUSURI NO AOKI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. reported a significant increase in sales and customer traffic across both all stores and existing stores, with sales figures reaching 120.5% for all stores and 111.4% for existing stores compared to the previous year. The company also opened four new drugstores in various locations, indicating a strategic expansion effort to enhance its market presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3549) stock is a Hold with a Yen3800.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on KUSURI NO AOKI HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. stock, see the JP:3549 Stock Forecast page.

More about KUSURI NO AOKI HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.

KUSURI NO AOKI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on drugstores and dispensing pharmacies. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its wide range of pharmaceutical products and services, catering to a broad customer base.

Average Trading Volume: 434,827

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen432B

For a thorough assessment of 3549 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

