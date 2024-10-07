Kusuri No Aoki Posts Strong Quarterly Growth

KUSURI NO AOKI HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. (JP:3549) has released an update.

KUSURI NO AOKI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. reported a positive financial performance for the three months ended August 20, 2024, with a 12.0% increase in net sales and a 9.6% rise in profit attributable to owners. The company has also projected a substantial growth in profits for the full year ending May 20, 2025, with an anticipated 47.1% increase in profit attributable to owners. Despite these strong figures, the company has noted a slight decrease in their equity ratio from the previous quarter.

